Asleep at the wheel: Someone was passed out in a black Lexus SUV across from the Cheesecake Factory in San Mateo with the engine running and a child in the back seat, it was reported 12:28 p.m. Saturday, July 3.
REDWOOD CITY
Suspicious person. Someone was parked in a vehicle in a parking lot near a preschool on Cordilleras Road, it was reported 12:04 a.m. Friday, July 2.
Petty theft. Someone stole the front license plate from a car on Regent Street, it was reported 9:48 p.m. Thursday, July 1.
Reckless driver. Someone in a dark green or black vehicle almost ran someone over on Woodside Road, it was reported 1:04 p.m. Thursday, July 1.
Vandalism. Someone threw eggs at a house on Roosevelt Avenue and caused damage, it was reported 6:07 a.m. Wednesday, June 30.
Arrest. A male was loitering in a parking lot on Vera Avenue and was arrested for threatening his ex-wife and attempting to hit her, it was reported 2:43 a.m. Tuesday, June 29.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Arrest. Someone was arrested for robbery on the corner of Linden Avenue and Hillside Boulevard, it was reported 7:41 p.m. Thursday, June 24.
Stolen vehicle. A vehicle on Del Monte Avenue was reported as stolen 12:53 p.m. Wednesday, June 23.
Suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle at a residence on Pointe View Place was reported 11 p.m. Tuesday, June 22.
