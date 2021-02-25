Daily Journal police reports generic logo

That’s a wheel problem: Twelve wheels were stolen from three different vehicles, totaling a loss of $12,000 on the 100 block of Seymour Street in Half Moon Bay, it was reported at 6:48 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17.

BURLINGAME

Assault. A domestic dispute occurred on Airport Boulevard, it was reported at 12:23 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20.

Malicious mischief. A vehicle’s window was broken on Old Bayshore Boulevard at 8:44 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20.

Burglary. Someone broke into a commercial building on Carolan Avenue, it was reported at 8:14 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20.

Assault. An assault occurred during a family disturbance on Trousdale Avenue, it was reported at 1:02 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20.

Petty theft. Someone’s wallet was stolen on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported at 4:58 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19.

Accident. A vehicle accident with minor injuries occurred on California Avenue, it was reported at 3:48 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19.

Burglary. The front window of a commercial building was smashed on Howard Avenue, it was reported at 1:14 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19.

FOSTER CITY

Arrest. A Cottonwood resident and a San Leandro resident were arrested for possession of narcotics on State Route 92, it was reported at 9:41 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19.

Grand theft. Someone was scammed online and had money taken from their bank account on Rock Harbor Lane, it was reported at 3:10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19.

Warrant arrest. An Antioch resident was arrested for failure to appear for a misdemeanor warrant on East Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 9:09 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19.

Suspicious circumstances. A garage door open on Niantic Drive, it was reported at 7:27 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17.

ID theft. Someone fell victim to an email scam and provided their personal information on Rock Harbor Lane, it was reported at 5:11 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17.

Residential burglary. A house was burglarized on Eppleton Lane, it was reported at 2:51 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17.

