Guy’s like what, what, what: A white dump truck was stolen on El Camino Real in San Bruno, it was reported at 12:06 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31.
SAN BRUNO
Arrest. Someone was arrested for possession of stolen property on El Camino Real, it was reported at 3:31 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31.
Robbery. Someone was hit and their bag was snatched on Huntington Avenue at 6:16 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 31.
Stolen vehicle. A gray 2013 Camero was stolen on West San Bruno Avenue at 5:08 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 31.
Petty theft. An unlocked vehicle was ransacked on Shelter Creek Lane at 5:05 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30.
Accident. A cyclist was hit by a vehicle and was unable to move on Herman Street, it was reported at 9:51 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30.
Petty theft. License plates were stolen on Sixth Avenue at 10:31 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29.
