Sounds like trouble — Someone was arrested following reports of yelling and loud talking on O’Neill Avenue in Belmont, it was reported 10:46 p.m. Tuesday, April 18.
BELMONT
Vandalism. Someone smashed the windows of a building on Lyall Way and Ralston Avenue, it was reported 10:58 p.m. Sunday, April 23.
BELMONT
Vandalism. Someone smashed the windows of a building on Lyall Way and Ralston Avenue, it was reported 10:58 p.m. Sunday, April 23.
Battery. Someone hit a juvenile in the face during a basketball game on Biddulph Way, it was reported 12:42 p.m. Saturday, April 22.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a vehicle parked on Shoreway Road, it was reported 12:05 p.m. Thursday, April 20.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving with a suspended license on Ralston Avenue, it was reported 11:09 p.m. Wednesday, April 19.
