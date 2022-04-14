Is this a reflection of society? — Someone damaged the side mirror of a vehicle on Terrace Avenue in Half Moon Bay, it was reported 6:15 p.m. Friday, April 1.
BELMONT
Fire department call. Someone heard a fire alarm go off and saw smoke in a hallway on Continentals Way, it was reported 6 p.m. Friday, April 8.
Prohibited smoking. Someone complained that they smelled the strong scent of cigarettes on Carlmont Drive, it was reported 3:15 p.m. Friday, April 8.
Parking citation. Someone complained that a vehicle was parked in a red zone overnight on Old County Road, it was reported 7:03 a.m. Friday, April 8.
Barking dog. Someone complained of dogs barking on a field on Ralston Avenue, it was reported 6:07 a.m. Friday, April 8.
Parking citation. Someone parked their vehicle in a handicap spot with no placard on Concourse Drive, it was reported 9:47 p.m. Thursday, April 7.
Animal call. Someone saw a rabid raccoon in the area on Ridge Road, it was reported 7:26 p.m. Thursday, April 7.
