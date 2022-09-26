Stand by your man — A man’s girlfriend went into a store and started screaming in someone’s face after the person asked the man who was drinking alcohol in front of the store to move on El Camino Real in Redwood City, it was reported 11:11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22.
Robbery. Someone showed an employee a concealed knife in the process of stealing items worth approximately $60 from a store on the 600 block of Broadway, it occurred between 11:40 p.m. and 11:50 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.
Assault. Someone assaulted someone else on the 100 block of Rollins Road, it was reported between 6:40 p.m. and 6:50 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.
Arrest. A Pacifica resident was arrested for violating a restraining order on the 500 block of Magnolia Avenue, it was reported 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.
Drunk driver. Someone drove under the influence on San Bruno Avenue, it was reported 5:28 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Assault. Someone smashed the window of a vehicle with a crowbar and tried to assault the passenger on Rollingwood Drive, it was reported 4:24 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19.
Grand theft. Someone stole $1,500 in packages from a residence on Commodore Drive, it was reported 2:47 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19.
Petty theft. Someone stole a medical bag, cables and speakers from a locker on Elm Avenue, it was reported 8:43 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19.
Burglary. Someone smashed the front windows of a vehicle parked on Bayshore Circle and stole 10 boxes of merchandise, it was reported 5:19 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.
Defrauding an innkeeper. A group of people left before paying their bill at a restaurant on Burlingame Avenue, it was reported 3:00 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.
Arrest. Someone was taken into custody for possessing a stolen bicycle on Murchison Drive, it was reported 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.
Petty theft. Someone stole merchandise from a store on Burlingame Avenue. They were issued a trespassing warning after the store declined prosecution, it was reported at 5:17 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.
Non-injury accident. A man in a Toyota RAV4 hit a silver vehicle in front of Jamba Juice on Alameda de las Pulgas, it was reported 4:10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.
Found property. Someone found an ID card while cleaning up trash at Twin Pines Park, it was reported 9:47 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.