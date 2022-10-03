Not my style — Someone stole a bag of clothing, which was eventually returned, on Main Street in Redwood City. It was reported 1:13 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21.
BURLINGAME
Not my style — Someone stole a bag of clothing, which was eventually returned, on Main Street in Redwood City. It was reported 1:13 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21.
BURLINGAME
Petty theft. Someone stole a credit card on Lorton Avenue, it was reported 6:10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22.
Assault. Patients were in an altercation on Trousdale Drive, it was reported 2:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22.
Petty theft. Someone stole from a store on El Camino Real, it was reported 9:27 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22.
Assault. Two co-workers got into a physical altercation on Broadway, it was reported 3:21 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21.
Petty theft. Someone stole from a store, obtaining property that was eventually returned to the business on El Camino Real, it was reported 7:49 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21.
REDWOOD CITY
Grand theft. Someone stole a tool box filled with a drill set and electrical tools from the side of a truck on Carson Street, it was reported 8:14 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a vehicle from Clinton Street, it was reported 2:34 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Petty theft. Someone stole a bicycle from a garage on El Camino Real, it was reported 5:28 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19.
Disturbance. A group of men got into a physical fight on Broadway, it was reported 3:13 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19.
BELMONT
Citizen assist. Someone received a death threat through email on El Camino Real, it was reported 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22.
Theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a dump truck sometime overnight on Marine View Avenue, it was reported 8:11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for theft on El Camino Real, it was reported 9:11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21.
Theft. Someone with a blue shirt and jeans stole a cellphone on El Camino Real, it was reported 6:11 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20.
HALF MOON BAY
Citation. A Pescadero resident was cited for driving under a suspended license on the 100 block of Grand Boulevard at Highway 1, it was reported 10:10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Disorderly conduct. Someone was found intoxicated on the 500 block of Kelly Avenue and was transported to Seton Hospital for treatment, it was reported 9:35 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.
Arrest. A Livermore resident was arrested for driving under the influence after running a red light on the 100 block of San Mateo Road at North Cabrillo Highway, it was reported 4:02 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.
Dirk van Ulden said:
Nothing new here, your students' grandparents drove Volkswagens for the same reason. History just repeats itself.
Dirk van Ulden said:
