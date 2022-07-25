Family matters — A husband locked his wife out of their Belmont house after she visited her children from a previous marriage, it was reported 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 8.
SAN BRUNO
Family matters — A husband locked his wife out of their Belmont house after she visited her children from a previous marriage, it was reported 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 8.
SAN BRUNO
Hit-and-run. A dark gray Jeep Compass hit another vehicle at the corner of El Camino Real and West San Bruno Avenue, it was reported 1:02 p.m. Friday, July 15.
Petty theft. Someone stole $500 from a gray Chevrolet Silverado on the 700 block of Cedar Avenue, it was reported 12:25 p.m. Friday, July 15.
Auto burglary. Someone broke into a gray Chevrolet Colorado on the 3800 block of Susan Drive and stole miscellaneous items, it was reported 6:37 a.m. Friday, July 15.
MILLBRAE
Theft by false pretenses. Someone claimed to have been defrauded $2,000 in a check fraud scam on the 900 Block of Clearfield Drive, between Friday, July 1 and Thursday, July 7.
Arrest. A customer and store employee got into a mutual physical altercation on the 400 Block of Broadway, it occurred 1:46 p.m. Wednesday, July 6.
Arrest. Someone shoplifted from a grocery store, then resisted arrest and assaulted law enforcement officers on the 200 Block of El Camino Real. It was reported 10:38 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6.
FOSTER CITY
Bike theft. Someone stole a bike worth $1500 on Catamaran Street between July 5 and July 6. It was reported 8:07 p.m. Wednesday, July 6.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for being drunk in public on Foster City Boulevard, it was reported 7:46 p.m. Wednesday, July 6.
Arrest. A man exhibiting slurred speech and unsteadiness was arrested for driving under the influence on Foster City Boulevard. It was reported 6:37 p.m. Wednesday, July 6.
HALF MOON BAY
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving under the influence and violating active parole. A passenger in the vehicle was also arrested for violating parole on the intersection of North Cabrillo Highway and Coronado Street. It was reported 11:14 p.m. Friday, July 8.
Citation. A Half Moon Bay resident was issued a citation for an outstanding warrant on the 200 Block of South Cabrillo Highway, it was reported 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 8.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on the 100 Block of Sea Crest Court, it occurred between Wednesday, July 6 and Friday, July 8.
(0) comments
