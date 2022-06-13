Yeah, boyeeeeee! — Someone on the 400 block of Fifth Street in San Mateo County called 911 20 times, yelling profanities at the call takers and playing music, it was reported 5:05 a.m. Thursday, June 2.
SAN BRUNO
Malicious mischief. Someone saw graffiti on a fence on the corner of Huntington Avenue and Cupid Row, it was reported 2:52 p.m. Thursday, May 26.
Petty theft. Someone stole the license plate of a car trailer on Merced Drive, it was reported 2:28 p.m. Thursday, May 26.
FOSTER CITY
Battery. Someone was harassing other people on Winchester Court, it was reported Thursday, May 26.
Arrest. An intoxicated man was stumbling on the shoulder of the highway and was arrested and released to the hospital, it was reported 7 p.m. Sunday, May 29.
Arrest. Someone on the 100 block of Miramontes Point Road was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, it was reported 1:59 p.m. Sunday, May 29.
Citation. A driver on Jenna Lane was cited after it was found that he attached a registration tab from a separate vehicle onto his own to avoid paying, it was reported Saturday, May 28.
HALF MOON BAY
Arrest. A man was arrested after being found in possession of stolen license plates and a credit card not belonging to him, it was reported 10:23 a.m. Monday, May 30.
Citation. A man on the 100 block of Filbert Street was cited after he was found to be a convicted felon from Oregon and in possession of a stun gun and a canister of tear gas, it was reported 7:15 p.m. Sunday, May 29.
SAN CARLOS
Arrest. Someone on the 1100 block of Industrial Road was arrested for making criminal threats, it was reported 8:03 a.m. Saturday, May 21.
Citation. A man on Brittan Avenue was cited for driving with a suspended license, it was reported 12:50 a.m. Saturday, May 21.
Citation. Someone on El Camino Real was cited for driving with a suspended license, it was reported 12:37 a.m. Saturday, May 21.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Hit-and-run. A vehicle driver hit a bicyclist on Hull Drive and fled, it was reported 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 26.
Impersonation. A man on the 2600 block of Thornhill Drive claims that someone attempted to open a credit account under his name, it was reported Thursday, May 26.
Grand theft. Some people attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a parked vehicle on the 1100 block of Orange Avenue, it was reported 3:50 a.m. Thursday, May 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.