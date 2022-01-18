Safety: Someone smelled the strong odor of gas on Continentals Way in Belmont, it was reported 11:21 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3.

MILLBRAE

Battery. Two people were involved in a physical altercation on the corner of Taylor Boulevard and Broadway, it was reported 2:17 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30.

Citation. A man was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia on the first to 100 block of South El Camino Real, it was reported 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29.

FOSTER CITY

Shoplifting. Someone on Metro Center attempted to steal a $130 jacket, it was reported 7:22 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22.

Fraud. Someone on Catamaran lost $2,500 via an over-the-phone scam where a person posed as an Amazon worker, it was reported 5:24 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22.

SAN CARLOS

Petty theft. A woman on the 400 block of Portofino Drive was found to be in possession of stolen packages, it was reported 4:18 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30.

Hit-and-run. A man’s foot was hit by a vehicle which left the corner of South El Camino Real and East Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported 9:05 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3.

