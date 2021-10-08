My precious! Someone had a verbal disagreement over a ring with a San Bruno resident on El Camino Real in San Bruno, it was reported 5:04 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17.
SAN CARLOS
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a parked vehicle on the 100 block of Madera Avenue, it was reported 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24.
Arrest. A man on the 700 block of El Camino Real was arrested for driving under the influence, it was reported 11:52 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24.
Burglary. Someone entered an apartment complex on the 1400 block of San Carlos Avenue by cutting a fence and stole a bicycle, it was reported 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23.
Citation. A man on Old County Road was cited because he was driving with a suspended license and without a court-ordered ignition interlock device, it was reported 10:33 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22.
