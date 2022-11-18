What are the odds? — A Daly City resident was cited for stealing $100 of gift cards and lottery tickets from a gas station on the 100 block of Rollins Road in Millbrae, it was reported 7:13 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13.
SAN BRUNO
Arrest. Someone was arrested for petty theft on El Camino Real, it was reported 1:28 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Fraud. A woman reported $510 in fraudulent withdrawals on Crystal Springs Road, it was reported 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Petty theft. Someone stole two bottles of alcohol on Cherry Avenue, it was reported 8:24 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for petty theft on San Mateo Avenue, it was reported 8:02 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Assault. A man hit a woman who he lives with on Linden Avenue, it was reported 10:24 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14.
Burglary. Someone broke into a vehicle and stole tools on the intersection of Sylvan and Huntington avenues, it was reported 7:55 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14.
Court order violation. Someone sent text messages to their ex-girlfriend and her family in violation of a restraining order on Crystal Springs Road, it was reported 11:04 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14.
MILLBRAE
Citation. A San Francisco resident was cited for driving with a suspended license at the intersection of El Camino Real and Victoria Avenue, it was reported 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Arrest. A Moreno Valley resident was arrested, to be released when sober, for public intoxication on the 1100 block of El Camino Real, it was reported 5:42 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and identifying information that did not belong to them. It occurred on the 100 block of Murchison Drive and was reported 8:26 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14.
Vehicle burglary. Someone stole approximately $13,000 of property from a vehicle on the 400 block of Broadway, it occurred between 6:35-7:10 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14.
Arrest. A man was arrested for outstanding arrest warrants, as well as possession of narcotics, drug paraphernalia, burglary tools, fixed blades and a switchblade. It occurred on the 100 block of California Drive and was reported 6:31 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13.
