Doesn’t sound too bright — Three people were throwing a football at a streetlight on Sea Spray Lane in Foster City trying to smash it, it was reported 8:32 p.m. Saturday, June 11.
SAN CARLOS
Shoplifting. Two people stole $2,300 worth of merchandise from the 1100 block of Industrial Road, it was reported 7:50 p.m. Wednesday, June 15.
Citation. Someone on Howard Avenue was cited for possessing suspected methamphetamine, it was reported 2:25 a.m. Tuesday, June 14.
Petty theft. Someone stole a wallet from a woman at a big box store on the 1200 block of Industrial Road, it was reported 1:10 p.m. Monday, June 13.
Citation. Someone on the 1100 block of Industrial Road was arrested for driving on a suspended license and without an interlock device, it was reported 1:13 p.m. Monday, June 13.
Theft. Someone used the debit card information of a man on the 2000 block of White Oak Way to steal $800 from his account, it was reported 4:30 p.m. Sunday, June 12.
UNINCORPORATED SAN MATEO COUNTY
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a man’s vehicle on Fair Oaks Avenue, it was reported 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 15.
Arrest. A man on Fair Oaks Avenue was arrested for having an outstanding felony warrant, it was reported 2:42 p.m. Wednesday, June 15.
Burglary. Someone broke into a vehicle on the 2000 block of Camino A Los Cerros via window smash and stole $25 worth of items, it was reported 3:24 a.m. Wednesday, June 15.
Burglary. Someone attempted to steal from a vehicle on Altschul Avenue but no loss was found, it was reported 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 15.
