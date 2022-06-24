Daily Journal police reports generic logo

Doesn’t sound too bright — Three people were throwing a football at a streetlight on Sea Spray Lane in Foster City trying to smash it, it was reported 8:32 p.m. Saturday, June 11.

SAN CARLOS

Shoplifting. Two people stole $2,300 worth of merchandise from the 1100 block of Industrial Road, it was reported 7:50 p.m. Wednesday, June 15.

Citation. Someone on Howard Avenue was cited for possessing suspected methamphetamine, it was reported 2:25 a.m. Tuesday, June 14.

Petty theft. Someone stole a wallet from a woman at a big box store on the 1200 block of Industrial Road, it was reported 1:10 p.m. Monday, June 13.

Citation. Someone on the 1100 block of Industrial Road was arrested for driving on a suspended license and without an interlock device, it was reported 1:13 p.m. Monday, June 13.

Theft. Someone used the debit card information of a man on the 2000 block of White Oak Way to steal $800 from his account, it was reported 4:30 p.m. Sunday, June 12.

UNINCORPORATED SAN MATEO COUNTY

Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a man’s vehicle on Fair Oaks Avenue, it was reported 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 15.

Arrest. A man on Fair Oaks Avenue was arrested for having an outstanding felony warrant, it was reported 2:42 p.m. Wednesday, June 15.

Burglary. Someone broke into a vehicle on the 2000 block of Camino A Los Cerros via window smash and stole $25 worth of items, it was reported 3:24 a.m. Wednesday, June 15.

Burglary. Someone attempted to steal from a vehicle on Altschul Avenue but no loss was found, it was reported 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 15.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription