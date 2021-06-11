Shady: A man was arrested for stealing a pair of sunglasses from a retail store on Old County Road in Belmont, it was reported at 3:37 p.m. Thursday, May 27.
BELMONT
Burglary. Someone broke into a vehicle on Ponce Avenue and was seen loading items into the trunk of an older gray compact car, it was reported at 6:01 a.m. Saturday, May 29.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for domestic violence on Shoreway Road, it was reported at 3:02 a.m. Saturday, May 29.
Reckless driver. A white Ford or Toyota truck was braking abruptly and weaving in and out of traffic on the intersection of Ralston Avenue and Tahoe Drive, it was reported at 9:38 p.m. Thursday, May 27.
Theft. A man wearing a hat and driving a white CRV pulled up next to a car on the intersection of Monserat Avenue and Cipriani Boulevard and stole its catalytic converter, it was reported at 5:16 p.m. Wednesday, May 26.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for possession of narcotics on Ralston Avenue, it was reported at 12:21 p.m. Wednesday, May 26.
BURLINGAME
Arrest. Someone was arrested for stealing from a retail store on El Camino Real, it was reported at 12:08 a.m. Friday, May 28.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for possession of narcotics on the intersection of Howard Avenue and Park Road, it was reported at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday, May 26.
Burglary. Someone broke into a storage unit on Rollins Road and stole items, it was reported at 9:49 a.m. Wednesday, May 26.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for drunk driving on Airport Boulevard, it was reported at 7:16 a.m. Wednesday, May 26.
HALF MOON BAY
Arrest. A man was arrested for indecent exposure on the 600 block of Kelly Avenue, it was reported at 12:22 p.m. Monday, May 23.
Battery. A man was involved in a physical altercation on the 100 block of Culebra Street and was transported to the hospital for multiple facial injuries, it was reported at 11 p.m. Sunday, May 22.
