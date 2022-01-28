SAN CARLOS
Grand theft. A catalytic converter was stolen from a parked vehicle on the 300 block of Laurel Street, it was reported 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on the 1300 block of Magnolia Avenue, it was reported 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18
Petty theft. Someone stole a $630 bicycle from the front of a retail store on the 1100 block of Old County Road, it was reported 10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17.
HALF MOON BAY
Citation. Someone on the 100 block of San Mateo Road was cited for having an outstanding warrant, it was reported 8:58 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17.
ID Theft. Someone stole $3,800 from a person on the 200 block of Troon Way via fraud, it was reported 1:46 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14.
Grand theft. Someone entered a detached garage on the 200 block of Amesport Landing and stole two electric bicycles worth $2,600 total, it was reported Thursday, Jan. 13.
