Guests can’t smoke — Three people in baggy clothes parked in a visitor’s parking spot in a garage on North Humboldt Street in San Mateo and proceeded to smoke, it was reported 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18.
SAN CARLOS
Citation. Someone on the 200 block of Club Drive was cited for driving without a license, it was reported 1:15 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 23.
Citation. Someone on the 900 block of El Camino Real was cited for possessing narcotic paraphernalia, it was reported 11:08 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22.
Citation. Someone on Industrial Road was cited for having multiple outstanding misdemeanor warrants, it was reported 9:50 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22.
Citation. A man on the 1000 block of El Camino Real was cited for possessing narcotics and narcotic paraphernalia, it was reported 11:17 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21.
REDWOOD CITY
Disturbance. A man was inside a restroom on El Camino Real for 30 minutes and it smelled like something was burning inside, it was reported 11:35 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 16.
Suspicious circumstances. A woman left the door to her apartment on Perry Street unlocked and woke up to a man standing over her naked, it was reported 2:29 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15.
Found property. Someone found a bag containing medication on Madison Avenue, it was reported 7:17 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for occupying a suspicious vehicle on Veterans Boulevard, it was reported 2:04 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12.
