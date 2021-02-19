Don’t touch someone’s package: A package was stolen after it was delivered on Mira Street in Foster City, it was reported at 4:49 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9.
FOSTER CITY
Accident. There was an accident between two vehicles with no injuries on Gull Avenue, it was reported at 6:53 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10.
Threat case. Someone reported being threatened at Vibe on Shell Boulevard, it was reported at 5:01 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10.
Recovered vehicle. A stolen license plate was located by the Daly City Police Department on Triton Park Lane, it was reported at 12:25 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10.
Accident. A vehicle hit a skateboarder who wasn’t injured on Foster City Boulevard, it was reported at 8:01 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10.
