Valentine’s Day shopping? — A man stole potted flowers from a display on Jefferson Avenue in Redwood City and left on a bicycle, it was reported 12:14 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 13. 
MILLBRAE  
Petty theft. Someone on the 400 block of Lincoln Circle purchased three pairs of shoes worth approximately $720 through social media and never received them, it was reported Friday, Feb. 18.
Citation. Someone was contacted for suspected shoplifting and it was found they had stolen property on the 500 block of El Camino Real, it was reported 9:49 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12.
Arrest. Someone on the first to 100 block of South Broadway was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was arrested for public intoxication, it was reported 4:02 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11.
Grand theft. Someone stole merchandise worth approximately $2,400 from a store on the 600 block of Broadway, it was reported 2:58 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10.

