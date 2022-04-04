Smile ... you’re on Candid Camera — Someone was caught on video stealing a package on Kensington Avenue, it was reported 6:38 p.m. Wednesday, March 23.
SAN BRUNO
Abandoned vehicle. Someone left their car parked on Fleetwood Drive for three to four days, it was reported 5:43 a.m. Thursday, March 24.
Harassing phone calls. Someone called asking for the police chief on Huntington Avenue, it was reported 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 23.
BELMONT
Fire department call. Someone heard a fire alarm go off on Alameda de las Pulgas, it was reported 3:04 p.m. Sunday, March 20.
Lost property. Someone lost a wallet on the corner of Ralston Avenue and Alameda de las Pulgas, it was reported 5:06 p.m. Friday, March 18.
Hit-and-run. Someone hit a car in a parking lot, a cold hit-and-run on Alameda de las Pulgas, it was reported 5:58 p.m. Friday, March 18.
Welfare check. Someone requested a welfare check for a Belmont resident who was having suicidal thoughts on El Camino Real, it was reported 7:22 a.m. Friday, March 18.
Fire department call. Someone smelled and saw smoke coming from the inside of a building near an elevator on Old County Road, it was reported 6:07 a.m. Friday, March 18.
FOSTER CITY
Fraud. Someone made a fraudulent transaction with the EBT card of a woman on Edgewater Boulevard, causing a loss of $640, it was reported 3:54 p.m. Friday, March 25.
Auto burglary. A man on Foster City Boulevard found his vehicle was broken into while parked, it was reported 9:04 p.m. Thursday, March 24.
Vandalism. Someone tagged a pole on Gull Avenue with a blue paint pen, it was reported 4 p.m. Thursday, March 24.
HALF MOON BAY
Arrest. Someone on Ruisseau Francis Avenue was arrested for recklessly starting a fire, it was reported 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, March 24.
Arrest. A man on the 100 block of San Mateo Road was arrested for having an outstanding misdemeanor warrant, it was reported 3:03 p.m. Wednesday, March 16.
Citation. A man on the 200 block of Kelly Avenue was cited for having an outstanding bench warrant, it was reported 1:34 p.m. Wednesday, March 16.
Arrest. A man on the 100 block of San Mateo Road was arrested for having an outstanding misdemeanor warrant, it was reported 7:33 p.m. Tuesday, March 15.
SAN CARLOS
Burglary. Someone gained access to a residence on the first block of Dover Court and stole $8,000 worth of items, it was reported 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, March 24.
Citation. Someone on Old County Road was cited for driving with a suspended license, it was reported 3:54 p.m. Wednesday, March 24.
Citation. Someone on Lupin Way was cited for having an outstanding misdemeanor warrant, it was reported 9:14 p.m. Tuesday, March 23.
Vehicle burglary. Someone shattered a window of a vehicle on the 500 block of Skyway Road and stole $1,450 worth of personal belongings, it was reported 7:50 p.m. Tuesday, March 23.
Burglary. Someone stole $6,638 worth of items from a vehicle on the 700 block of Laurel Street, it was reported 11 p.m. Monday, March 22.
Arrest. Someone on the 1300 block of Laurel Street was arrested for being under the influence of alcohol, it was reported 9:49 p.m. Sunday, March 21.
Citation. Someone on the 1400 block of El Camino Real was cited for having an outstanding misdemeanor warrant, it was reported 10:58 p.m. Sunday, March 13.
