Nice kitty: A San Bruno resident reported that a mountain lion jumped into their backyard from behind the property, it was reported at 8:03 a.m. Sunday, April 11.
MILLBRAE
Stolen vehicle. A vehicle was stolen from an alleyway on the 600 block of Hemlock Avenue, it was reported at 6:06 a.m. Sunday, April 18.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and a suspected controlled substance on the 600 block of Broadway, it was reported at 10:42 p.m. Saturday, April 17.
Arrest. Someone with an outstanding warrant was contacted by police and arrested on the 100 block of Corte Balboa, it was reported at 3:20 p.m. Friday, April 16.
Arrest. Someone with outstanding warrants for arrest was found publicly intoxicated on the 500 block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 9:47 p.m. Thursday, April 15.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for shoplifting and resisting arrest on the 100 block of Murchison Drive, it was reported at 6:28 a.m. Thursday, April 15.
Burglary. Someone opened a Millbrae resident’s garage door and stole approximately $3,000 of property on the 300 block of El Paseo, it occurred between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, March 22.
Arrest. Two individuals stole a purse by ripping it off a woman’s shoulder on the 300 block of Murchison Drive and were later arrested after being found in possession of the victim’s property, it was reported at 9:35 a.m. Sunday, April 11.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter worth $1,500 from a vehicle on the 100 block of Hazel Avenue, it occurred between Friday, April 2 and Friday, April 9.
Vehicle burglary. Someone smashed a vehicle window on the 100 block of California Drive and stole approximately $30 in property, it occurred between 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 9 and 9 a.m. Saturday, April 10.
SAN BRUNO
Grand theft. Someone stole a firearm and personal documents on National Avenue, it was reported at 11:47 a.m. Monday, April 19.
Stolen vehicle. A vehicle was stolen on Jenevein Avenue, it was reported at 6:15 a.m. Monday, April 19.
Suspicious circumstances. Someone wearing a red jacket tried to forcibly open a San Bruno resident’s door on Bayshore Circle, it was reported at 10 p.m. Saturday, April 17.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for taking pictures of children on 3rd Avenue, it was reported at 2:32 p.m. Saturday, April 17.
Burglary. Someone broke into five mailboxes and stole mail from an apartment complex on Commodore Drive, it was reported at 6:37 a.m. Friday, April 16.
Petty theft. Someone stole the front license plate from a vehicle on Cherry Avenue, it was reported at 7:21 p.m. Thursday, April 15.
Arrest. A stolen vehicle was recovered and the driver was arrested on the intersection of El Camino Real and Noor Avenue, it was reported at 8:43 a.m. Thursday, April 15.
Grand theft. Someone broke into a vehicle on Piccadilly Place and stole paperwork and tools, it was reported at 6:51 p.m. Wednesday, April 14.
Malicious mischief. Someone smashed the driver’s side window of a vehicle on Ross Way but did not steal anything, it was reported at 1:06 p.m. Tuesday, April 13.
