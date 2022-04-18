Hopped up — Someone was arrested for narcotics at IHOP on South Airport Boulevard in South San Francisco, it was reported 4:40 a.m. Wednesday, April 6.
MILLBRAE
Stored vehicle. A vehicle parked on the corner of Hemlock and Silva avenues was towed for having expired registration for over six months, it was reported 11:56 a.m. Wednesday, April 6.
Burglary. Someone smashed the left rear window of a car parked on the 100 block of El Camino Real and stole two backpacks with miscellaneous items worth approximately $870, it occurred between 6:30 p.m. and 10:20 p.m. Friday, April 1.
Citation. A vehicle was stopped on the corner of Park Boulevard and El Camino Real for a vehicle code violation and received a citation for driving with a suspended license, it was reported 2:54 p.m. Thursday, March 31.
BURLINGAME
Suspicious vehicle. Someone stole a catalytic converter on Airport Boulevard, it was reported Monday, April 11.
Animal problem. Someone let their dog run loose on the corner of Linden and Park avenues, it was reported 2:49 p.m. Sunday, April 10.
Disturbance. Someone refused to leave a bar on Lorton Avenue, it was reported 12:19 a.m. Sunday, April 10.
BELMONT
Hazardous situation. Someone saw traffic signs for construction that were knocked over and vehicles going into the oncoming lanes on Shoreway Road, it was reported 3:06 p.m. Monday, April 11.
Arrest. Someone recovered a stolen vehicle on the corner of El Camino Real and Harbor Boulevard, it was reported 11:57 p.m. Monday, April 11.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving with a suspended license on the corner of Shoreway Road and Ralston Avenue, it was reported 9:03 p.m. Wednesday, April 6.
BELMONT
Prohibited smoking. Someone reported their neighbor’s smoking, wondering if they were violating a smoking ordinance on Arroyo View Circle, it was reported 8:42 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6.
Theft. Someone stole a purse on Ralston Avenue, it was reported 5:21 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5.
Animal call. Someone reported seeing a mountain lion on Hastings Drive, it was reported 7:25 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving under the influence on the corner of Pacific Boulevard and Vista Avenue, it was reported 12:03 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4.
