Recognizing rising community concerns regarding hate crimes targeting members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities, local officials and law enforcement gathered to reaffirm their commitment to assuring public safety.
County Sheriff Carlos Bolanos, District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe, Board of Supervisors President David Canepa and San Mateo Mayor Eric Rodriguez joined an assortment of other officials Wednesday, March 24, in San Mateo Central Park.
“We will not tolerate hate in San Mateo County,” said Canepa.
Officials said the gathering was intended as a signal of solidarity to those feeling threatened by racial violence or hate speech, while denouncing the crimes and assuring that locals would be protected.
“We will ensure that any crime that is committed against any person in our county, especially of a hate variety, we will not stop until we arrest that individual and until you are sitting safely in one of my jail cells,” said Bolanos during the event hosted by the San Mateo County Asian Pacific Islanders Caucus.
Bolanos also backed comments by Wagstaffe that San Mateo County will vigorously attempt to prosecute anyone charged with a hate crime locally.
“To anyone who would think of doing this, San Mateo County is not the place to do it. Because there will be a response from all components of our society,” said Wagstaffe.
For his part, Wagstaffe contended that hate crimes are traditionally underreported and hoped that a unified stance by elected officials and law enforcement representatives will breed greater comfort for victims or those feeling unsafe to step forward.
About 20 cases have been charged as hate crimes over the last three years, said Wagstaffe, who indicated the crimes are much more common than the statistics would suggest.
“I know there are many, many more hate crimes. And that’s why exactly what everybody is saying today — we really want our citizens to feel comfortable to come forward,” he said.
What’s more, Wagstaffe said those committing hate crimes have taken to attacking seniors because they believe certain sorts of victims are less likely to report the incident to police.
“We don’t want this to be the hidden crime. Because that is what the culprits want. That’s why they pick on vulnerable people,” said Wagstaffe.
The press conference was held in the wake of violent crimes targeting elderly Asian American residents across the Bay Area. A Daly City teen was arrested for killing an 84-year-old San Francisco man in January, while other unprovoked attacks have occurred in Oakland.
Additionally, the shooting spree in Atlanta last week that claimed the lives of six Asian American women was cited by speakers at the San Mateo event as evidence of the dangerous climate formed throughout the nation.
Beyond the violence, speakers also recognized the frequency with which lesser attacks such as verbal abuse and racial slurs have been hurled at members of the local Asian American community.
Pacifica Police Chief Dan Steidle said it is equally as important to report nonviolent attacks to police because often those instances can preempt more aggressive acts.
“While some of these activities may not rise to the level of a crime, they are just as important to report to your local law enforcement agencies as we find they are often precursors to hate crimes,” said Steidle, who is also president of the San Mateo County Police Chiefs and Sheriff Association.
Ultimately, Steidle leaned on the common refrain from police seeking the community’s assistance to tamp down antisocial behavior — if you see something, say something.
And to that end, Daly City Mayor Juslyn Manolo, a founding member of the county’s API Caucus, said she expects locals to speak out against mistreatment of fellow community members.
“We cannot do this alone and we need the support of all the allies together. Because we know hate has no place in San Mateo and hate has no place in our communities,” she said. “We will not tolerate hate in our communities and we will stand up, united, together. And the Asian American and API community will not be silent no longer.”
There will be another press conference this Friday, March 26, at the steps of South San Francisco City Hall at noon featuring former South San Francisco mayors Karyl Matsumoto and Liza Normandy and Hillsborough Councilwoman Marie Chuang in support of the Congressional Asian-Pacific American Caucus calling for the “No Hate Act” to provide local funding and for March 26 to be designated as “National Day to Speak Out Against AAPI Hate.”
