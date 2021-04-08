As health conditions steadily improve, libraries across San Mateo County announced plans to soon reopen services to the public.

Facilities plan to allow residents back Thursday, April 22. Limited in-person and express services will be offered, as library hours will be expanded while continuing curbside pick-up programs.

“Although we are exceptionally proud of our new curbside and virtual services, welcoming patrons back to in-library services will be a happy moment for all of us,” County Library Director Anne-Marie Despain said.

Express service will be expanded from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., and Thursdays through Sundays will include the ability to browse the library, use computers and access printers. Beginning Monday, April 19, curbside services will continue Mondays through Wednesdays, on the expanded hour schedule. And library events or programs will remain virtual.

Those visiting the library must wear masks and adhere to social distancing standards. Building capacity and seating will be limited and the facility will be closed a midday to allow for an intensive cleaning. Visits should be limited to one hour.

