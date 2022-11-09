Congress District 15: Kevin Mullin-57% (WINS), David Canepa-43%
Congress District 16: Anna Eshoo*-59.7% (WINS), Rishi Kumar-40.3%
Assembly District 21: Diane Papan-74% (WINS), Giselle Hale-26%
Assembly District 23: Marc Berman*-73.9% (WINS), Tim Dec-26.1%
San Mateo County supervisor-District 2: Noelia Corzo-50.24%, Charles Stone-49.76%
San Mateo County supervisor-District 3: Ray Mueller-64.18% (WINS), Laura Parmer-Lohan-35.82%
***
Belmont mayor: Julia Mates-63.7% (WINS), Warren Lieberman-36.3%
Belmont City Council, District 1: Gina Latimerlo-58.49% (WINS), Michael E. Craig-41.51%
Burlingame City Council, District 5: Peter Stevenson-68.25% (WINS), Rachel Cyr-31.75%
Foster City Council (two seats): Stacy Jimenez-28.15%, Art Kiesel-24.68%, Richa Awasthi*-23.14%, Evan Adams-18.28%, Dave Melchner-5.74%,
Half Moon Bay City Council, District 4: Debbie Ruddock*-50.91% (WINS), Bill Balson-38.77%, David Eblovi-10.32%,
Millbrae City Council, District 2: Angelina Cahalan-58.22% (WINS), Wayne Lee-41.78%,
Millbrae City Council, District 4: Maurice Goodman-79.44% (WINS), Dzuong (Bob) Trung Nguyen (write-in)-20.56%
Redwood City Council, District 2: Margaret Becker-42.09%, Chris Sturken-37.91%, Alison Madden-20%
Redwood City Council, District 6: Diane Howard*-75.69% (WINS), Jerome Madigan-24.31%
San Bruno City Council, District 1: Sandy Alvarez-39.31% (WINS), Jeffrey Tong-29.33%, Jeremy Sarnecky-17.99%, John Strazzarino-13.36%
San Bruno City Council, District 4: Marty Medina*-57.88% (WINS), Auros Harman-42.12%
San Carlos City Council: Sara McDowell*-30.47% (WINS), Adam Rak*-27.76% (WINS), Pranita Venkatesh-20.43% (WINS), John Durkin-14.25%, Alexander Kent-7.08%
San Mateo City Council, District 1: Lisa Diaz Nash-70.13% (WINS), Nick Atkeson-29.87%
San Mateo City Council, District 3: Robert Newsom Jr.-46.39%, Sarah Fields-41.18%, Sergio Zygmunt-12.43%
San Mateo City Council, District 5: Adam Loraine-50.25%, Rod Linhares-49.75%
South San Francisco City Council, District 1: Mark Addiego*-69.16% (WINS), Angelique Presidente-30.4%
South San Francisco City Council, District 5: Eddie Flores*-53.2% (WINS), Tom Carney-36.9%, Brittany Burgo-9.9%
South San Francisco City Clerk: Frank Risso*-67.8% (WINS), Annie K. Lo-32.20%
San Mateo County Harbor District, District 3: Kathryn V. Slater-Carter-58.23% (WINS), Cameron Rolfe-41.77%
Sequoia Healthcare District, Zone A: William Fong-54.5% (WINS), Michael Garb*-45.5%,
Sequoia Healthcare District, Zone E: Gerald “Jerry” Shefren*-55.91% (WINS), Kenneth Loo-44.09%
***
San Mateo County Community College District Board of Trustees, Area 2: Mike Guingona-60.66% (WINS), Michael Makstman-39.34%
South San Francisco Unified School District Board of Trustees, Area D: Amanda Anthony-65.56% (WINS), Steven Kassel-34.44%
Sequoia Union High School District, Area A: Amy Koo-56.66% (WINS), Suvarna Bhopale-43.34%
Sequoia Union High School District, Area D: Sathvik Nori-56.31% (WINS), Jo-Ann Byrne Sockolov-43.69%
San Carlos School District, long term (three seats): Sarah Cassanego*-31.65% (WINS), Ben Kornell*-28.2% (WINS), Neil Layton*-25.69% (WINS), Kit Waffle-14.46%
San Carlos School District, short term (two seats): Tracy Park-30.62% (WINS), Sarah Kinahan-29.06% (WINS), Jessica Lynn Rowe-16.66%, David Pollack-14.95%, Rachel Lassman-8.71%
San Mateo-Foster City School District, short term: Ken Chin*-72.64% (WINS), Randi Paynter-27.36%
Belmont-Redwood Shores School District (three seats): April Northrup-31.02% (WINS), Jackee Bruno-24.61%, David Koss-22.37%, Gopal Ratnam-22%
***
Measure AA, authorizes the city of South San Francisco to develop, acquire or construct low-rent housing, up to 1% of the total number of existing units, annually for eight years (majority needed): YES 57.47%
Measure BB, limits the terms of the San Bruno City Council and separately elected mayor to no more than 12 consecutive years (majority needed): YES 82.69%
Measure CC, increases the property transfer tax in the city of San Mateo from .5% to 1.5% for sales more than $10 million to raise about $4.8 million (majority needed): YES 71.62%
Measure DD, imposes annual $2.50 per square foot tax on parcels 25,000 square feet or larger to raise $55.9 million annually to pay for child care in South San Francisco (majority needed): NO 56.43%
Measure K, raises hotel tax in city of Belmont from 12% to 14% to raise about $600,000 a year (majority needed): YES 78.78%
Measure N, raises hotel tax in the city of Millbrae from 12% to 14% to generate around $1.5 million per year (majority needed): YES 78.85%
Measure P, amends the charter for Redwood City to shorten the term of mayor from one to two years to allow more councilmembers to serve as mayor (majority needed): YES 62.96%
Measure Z, aligns Redwood City election dates (majority needed): YES 85.72%
Measure T, $436 million bond measure for South San Francisco Unified School District facilities (55% needed): YES 60.57%
Measure X, increases business license fees in the city of Burlingame to ranges between $200 and $750 depending on income, and taxes gross receipts for non-storefront marijuana businesses 5% of gross receipts (majority needed): YES 75.31%
Measure S, Redwood City School District $298 million bond measure (55% needed): YES 56.89%
Measure W, Sequoia Union High School District $591 million bond measure (55% needed): YES 60.94%
***
State offices
Governor: Gavin Newsom*-61.4%, Brian Dahle-38.6%
Lieutenant governor: Elani Kounalakis*-61.5%, Angela E. Underwood Jacobs-38.5%
Secretary of state: Shirley Weber-61.7%, Rob Bernosky-38.3%
Controller: Malia M. Cohen-56.8%, Lahnee J. Chen-43.2%
Treasurer: Fiona Ma*-60.8%, Jack Guerrero-39.2%
Attorney general: Rob Bonta-60.8%, Nathan Hochman-39.2%
Insurance commissioner: Ricardo Lara*-61.5%, Robert Howell-38.5%
Superintendent of public instruction: Tony K. Thurmond*-65.8%, Lance Ray Christensen-34.2%
U.S. Senate, full term: Alex Padilla-62.6%, Mark Meuser-37.4%
U.S. Senate, partial term: Alex Padilla-62.4%, Mark Meuser-37.6%
***
State propositions (majority needed)
Proposition 1: Amends the California Constitution to expressly include the fundamental right to privacy in personal reproductive decisions. 68.5% YES
Proposition 26: Allows in-person roulette, dice games and sports wagering on tribal lands and sports wagering at race tracks, while imposing new taxes on profits. 70.4% NO
Proposition 27: Allows online and mobile sports wagering outside tribal lands for those over 21, while imposing new taxes on profits. 84% NO
Proposition 28: Provides additional funding for arts and music education in public schools by allocating 1% of already required state and local funding. 63.2% YES
Proposition 29: Requires on-site licensed medical professional at kidney dialysis clinics. 69.8% NO
Proposition 30: Provides funding for programs to reduce air pollution and prevent wildfires by increasing taxes on personal income over $2 million. 57.1% NO
Proposition 31: Referendum on 2020 law to prohibit the retail sale of certain flavored tobacco products. 64.9% YES
(WINS) Election night projected winner, *- incumbent
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.