Though more will be revealed this summer when tax receipts come in, County Manager Mike Callagy said Friday the budget deficit with which the Board of Supervisors must contend in September could be in between $65 million and $100 million.
That’s in addition to a $57 million budget gap County Health was facing before the COVID-19 pandemic. While the county has spent about $100 million on efforts to combat and prepare for the pandemic, much of that will be reimbursed through the Federal Emergency Management Agency or the federal CARES Act, Callagy said.
The deficit projection is due to lost taxes and realignment revenue from the state, the latter of which is money the county would see from housing state prisoners locally.
Departments most affected include safety-net providers needed during the COVID-19 crisis: the Department of Housing, Human Services Agency and County Health and Public Safety, among others. At the same time, demand for county health services, individual and family assistance programs and other safety-net aid is expected to increase costs, according to the county.
“While this crisis will necessitate significant budget changes as the impacts become clearer, the county of San Mateo’s commitment to our essential priorities – public health, public safety and safety net services – will remain,” Callagy said in a prepared statement.
County Health projected to balance its budget before the pandemic with a combination of revenue solutions, expense reductions, reserves and one-time stop-gap funding. Callagy has already issued a hiring freeze and emphasized that a rainy day reserve above 10% of expenses has been established, according to the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.