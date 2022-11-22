Daily Journal Local Government 2 Generic logo.jpg

A year after the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office ended its relationship with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, county officials are looking to codify that decision by ensuring local dollars cannot be used to support the transfer of immigrants here without legal permission.

“I continue to hold the view that cooperating with ICE is not in the best interest of our community, that it doesn’t foster the type of cooperation we want to see between our citizens and law enforcement, that it does lead to double punishment, that it is discriminatory,” board Vice President Dave Pine said during the county’s most recent Truth Act forum held Wednesday, Nov. 9.

sierra@smdailyjournal.com

(650) 344-5200 ext. 106

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription