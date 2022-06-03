A change in leadership is once again coming to the San Mateo County Community College District which will say goodbye to Chancellor Mike Claire who announced he will be retiring by the start of next summer after nearly 40 years serving the district.
“It’s a good time in my personal life to step away and do some different things,” Claire said, who made his announcement to staff Thursday and the public Friday.
Claire’s rise to the role of chancellor was long, starting first as an accounting professor at the College of San Mateo for eight years before entering administrative work. The former Cañada College student would go on to become president of College of San Mateo and hold that position for more than 13 years.
Then, in late 2019, Claire was appointed as interim chancellor after the previous chancellor Ron Galatolo was placed on administrative leave and had his contract terminated following the start of an investigation into steering contracts to friends, tax filings and other financial matters. That investigation led to felony charges being filed in April.
Claire said he was honored to be formally named permanent chancellor position in 2020 after a nationwide search. He felt an obligation to the district and to provide the board with a homegrown option for the position, he said. Since being selected, he has spent the last two years working to rebuild trust in district administrators while grappling with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The focus coming in was to build a sense of stability and to really reassure the board that we’re here to work with them in a positive manner,” Claire said.
Board President Richard Holober lauded Claire’s leadership and credited the chancellor with ensuring the district has been able to provide “exceptionally high-quality education in ways we never expected we could” through the pandemic. Holober also praised Claire’s work in helping hire three new presidents to lead each of the district’s colleges and a new vice chancellor.
“I think that I speak for the entire board in saying that we are saddened that he will be leaving and we also understand his decision to do other things with his own personal life,” Holober said. “He’s brought in a great team and we’re in very good shape to move forward but we certainly will miss his leadership. He’s always been a very strong and steady presence for our district.”
A career in education was not initially in Claire’s plans. Instead, he committed to a career in accounting, graduating with a degree in the subject from California State University, East Bay, and working as a senior auditor.
Claire eventually found his way to education after realizing his favorite role as an accountant was in training others. The shift toward becoming an educator put Claire on track to follow in the footsteps of his father who also worked as a professor.
“It hit me I was put on Earth to be an educator and it didn’t hit me until I got away from education,” Claire said.
Reflecting on his tenure with the district, Claire said he takes great pride in his service and in the College of San Mateo earning recognition from the Aspen Institute for being in the top 15% of community colleges in the nation. That success, he said, is due, in great part, to the support the district has received from its board, county officials and residents.
Claire said the decision to step away from this work was a bittersweet one but he looks forward to spending more time with his family, including his wife, three daughters and grandchild. In addition to continuing his work on the board of the San Mateo County Credit Union and the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges, he also intends to dedicate his time to music, playing the keyboard, guitar and drums in two bands, and return to cycling.
But before stepping away, Claire with district staff and the board will spend the next school year continuing work on initiatives to expand student enrollment amid a decadelong 30% decline and to search for a qualified replacement to pick up the mantle.
“Next year isn’t about me but about the work we do together for the person who succeeds me,” Claire said. “It really is about doing the things we need to do that will makes the person who succeeds me successful.”
