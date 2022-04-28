Former San Mateo County Community College District Chancellor Ron Galatolo appeared in court for the first time Wednesday following his arrest for alleged mismanagement of district contracts and other financial improprieties.
Galatolo’s attorney did not enter a plea and instead asked for time to review the police report, which was granted, the DA’s Office said. He next returns to court May 24.
Galatolo was arrested on April 12 after flying into San Francisco International Airport following a return from Europe. He faces 21 felony counts as part of an investigation into the district’s leadership. He is accused of directing district construction project contracts to people he received valuable gifts from and with whom he shared financial interests. He also allegedly misreported tax information.
