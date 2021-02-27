Aiming to address growing wildfire risks in San Mateo County, the Board of Supervisors approved a five-year Parks Department plan to reduce wildfire fuel loads across more than 1,800 acres of land deemed of most critical concern.
“History is catching up with us with prior land management practices and that’s an issue the entire state is facing,” said Parks Department Director Nicholas Calderon during a Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday.
With more than 16,000 acres of land under San Mateo County Parks Department management, park staff has selected 32 projects making up 1,830 acres to be the focus of fire mitigation efforts. Projects will be located across the county and cost nearly $18.75 million to complete.
Late last summer and into the fall, waves of flames engulfed the Bay Area, burning portions of southern San Mateo County. In response to the wildfires, the Parks Department developed the Wildfire Fuel Management Program aiming to provide greater visibility into park lands, allowing staff to prioritize critical projects and adapt maintenance strategies.
Prioritized projects will largely focus on constructing shaded fuel breaks spanning 50 to 200 feet along park boundaries, fire roads and residential roads. Some projects will also focus on treating invasive and highly combustible species including eucalyptus, Douglas fir, gorse and pine trees. Because complete removal of the trees is expensive, the department has mostly focused on creating fuel breaks.
In 2021, the Parks Department could initiate up to 11 projects spanning about 332 acres and costing more than $2.15 million. County financial obligations are anticipated to be around $352,474 with external funding covering the remaining more than $1.8 million. Calderon noted figures may shift if the department is unable to secure grant funding for certain projects.
Of the 11 projects, the department has either committed to completing or has already secured grant funding for five. They include fuel reduction in Quarry Park and along Kings Mountain Road, maintenance projects in Huddart and Wunderlich parks with Cal Fire grant funding and Gorse removal along Saddle Loop Trail.
If grant funding is secured from the California Office of Emergency Services through its Department Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, the department will be required to pursue two additional projects within 90 days of being awarded the funds.
Both projects address the wildlife urban interface, where homes have been built near wild lands. One would create a fuel break along 7 acres of land between Junipero Serra County Park in San Bruno and abutting private residences and the other would create a 10-acre fuel break along the eastern and southern boundaries of Edgewood County Park in Redwood City.
If capacity allows, the department may also begin projects along Pescadero Creek and Wurr roads, Pacifica, Guadalupe Canyon Parkway in Daly City and an additional project in Wunderlich Park.
Fuel mitigation treatment will vary by project, said Calderon. Some will require hand crews while others will need the attention of contracted teams. Chemical treatments will also be used when addressing unkept and overgrown invasive species.
“This is something we don’t want to do,” said Calderon to supervisors. “We don't use it when it’s not necessary but when we do use it we’re extremely responsible how we use it and we follow all proper guidelines to a T.”
Calderon said the department has focused first on projects that would be easily pursued without acquiring permits. Projects near water sources and the coast will require additional permitting. Projects requiring permits will eventually become the department’s main focus as other simpler projects are completed, he said.
To complete the projects, the department will need to purchase a compact excavator, masticating head and towing trailer costing $400,000. Staff will also require additional machinery training.
While contractors will be employed for some jobs, Calderon said he’s also in conversation with Cal Fire regarding seasonal work crews and is searching for additional support.
“Our 32 projects total over 1,800 acres of land,” said Calderon. “So we’re looking for all the assistance we can get.”
