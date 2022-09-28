San Mateo County supervisors unanimously adopted an updated $4.2 billion budget Tuesday focused on continuing to support the county’s COVID-19 recovery, homelessness initiatives and equity agenda while also bracing for the worst economic forecasts.

“This budget reflects the county’s continued commitment to innovation. The changes proposed today, as well as for the future budgets, are driven by the desire to continuously improve in county government and meet the needs of the public,” County Executive Mike Callagy said during Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

Thomas Morgan
Thomas Morgan

I am curious how the equity manager will be evaluated on their performance review? I would prefer to give the money to the people who would benefit most from it.

Report Add Reply

