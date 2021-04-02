A San Jose man who allegedly went on more than a $200,000 spending spree after committing identity theft faces 31 felony counts, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Alexander Rivas, 37, is accused of stealing a San Carlos man’s identity in November and buying various items, including a Mercedes from Autobahn Motors in Belmont and a Jaguar from a Stevens Creek dealership, the DA’s Office said.
The timeframe for his purchases ranges from November to March. Prosecutors said the victim became aware of the identity theft after AT&T called him to ask about his purchase of a mobile phone.
Rivas was arrested Wednesday, March 31, and is in custody on $200,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is set for April 14.
