Transit-oriented development, climate-conscious growth and adequate public safety arose as key priorities for San Carlos planning commissioners and community members as the city works to update its General Plan.
The Planning Commission met Wednesday for a special meeting to facilitate input on an environmental impact report for the General Plan, a guiding document previously updated in 2009. The update will focus on housing, land use and safety and has been prompted by the state-mandated Housing Element Process which requires cities to identify areas where new housing can be built.
Starting in 2023, at least 2,735 units will need to be built within eight years as part of the city’s Regional Housing Needs Allocation, more than four and a half times its previous allocation. Of those units, 739 will need to be very-low-income units, 425 low-income units, 438 moderate-income units, and 1,133 above-moderate-income units.
But with that boom in development, which will likely occur during substantial growth in commercial projects, comes environmental and public safety implications, facilitating the need for the city to update its Safety Element.
During public comment, some community members expressed concerns for emergency response capabilities, especially in the hills where wildfire risks are prevalent but exit routes are limited.
“Some of our roads are quite narrow and if there were an emergency we need to study the potential effects there,” said commission Chair David Roof, who also joined Commissioner Ellen Garvey in highlighting the importance of electric vehicle chargers.
Mike Campbell, director of Environmental Analysis with the consulting firm MIG, assured the commission that the updated EIR will include an analysis of the impact the additional residential development would have on public services. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection must also provide its approval for portions of the document related to wildfire risks and mitigations.
Most parcels currently identified by staff as potential housing sites, some suitable for greater density, sit near the city’s downtown and along El Camino Real, though Dimitri Vandellos, president of the Greater East San Carlos Neighborhood Association, expressed concerns that some parcels have been identified near the neighborhood.
Garvey echoed public comments and similar notes shared by councilmembers in stressing the importance of building at higher density near transit areas, specifically the city’s Caltrain station.
“We have a great train station and higher density housing located in walking distance of that train station is a great idea,” Garvey said. “It’s a big part of our community and one I think we can leverage with more higher-density housing nearby.”
Once adopted, the EIR could be used to fulfill California Environmental Quality Act reporting requirements for submitted development plans in the studied areas though staff can ask for additional reviews.
Community members can still submit written comments until Jan. 31 by emailing Planning Manager Lisa Porras at LPorras@cityofsancarlos.org with the subject line “Housing and Safety Element Update EIR.”. Final drafts of the EIR, Housing Element and Safety Element must be adopted by the end of this year ahead of implementation in 2023.
Visit sancarlos2040.org for more information on the city’s Housing Element update.
