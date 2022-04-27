The San Carlos City Council unanimously approved an update to the city’s tree ordinance that staff asserts will align its policy with industry standards while also making tree removal more difficult.
Under the updated ordinance, property owners will be required to inform neighbors living within 300 feet of their property of a tree removal or pruning at least 14 days before the work takes place. The ordinance also allows for trees to be professionally relocated in the same site when possible and for the city’s arborist to permit a property owner to pay a fee if a tree replacement is not possible.
Eucalyptus trees have also been added to the city’s unprotected tree list while the point of measurement for protected heritage trees was changed to 54 inches from the natural grade, a change Arborist Ellyn Shea said was in line with industry standard.
A last-minute change to the ordinance includes a provision calling on the planning department to sign off on tree replacement fee approvals from the city arborist and council also gave direction to Shea to incorporate a welfare check into administrative policy three years after it’s planted.
“This ordinance is a huge improvement over what we had before,” Collins said. “It may not be perfect but then again I’m not sure what perfect looks like.”
