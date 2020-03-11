San Bruno police appointed Ryan Johansen as chief of the department, filling the void left by former chief Barberini, who accepted a similar position in San Mateo.
Johansen was promoted from his post as lieutenant, and will assume the new role Monday, March 16, according to a press release.
First hired in 2006, Johansen was recognized as the department’s officer of the year and subsequently advanced through the ranks. Among notable accomplishments, he recently led the department’s mindfulness training initiative which is designed to enhance relationships with the community.
Johansen expressed his appreciation for the opportunity in a prepared statement.
“The city of San Bruno is truly fortunate to have such an amazing team of dedicated men and women serving its police department, and I am humbled by the honor of leading them into the very bright future of this great city,” he said.
City Manager Jovan Grogan praised Johansen in a prepared statement.
“Johansen has held vital roles in the San Bruno Police Department during his tenure and has represented out community nationwide following critical incidents which show his strong leadership and dedication to our community,” he said.
The police chief post in San Bruno has been filled by Eric Wollman since February, following the departure of Barberini, who filled the San Mateo vacancy left by the retirement of Susan Manheimer.
