San Bruno police are searching for suspects in an early Sunday morning commercial burglary in which a utility pickup truck was stolen and a fence damaged.
At about 12:12 a.m. Sunday, San Bruno police responded to a report of a commercial burglary on the 900 block of Seventh Avenue. They found a pickup truck missing and a fence seriously damaged.
The suspects had fled the scene before police arrived.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or by email at sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Information can be left anonymously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.