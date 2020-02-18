A 32-year-old San Bruno man who drove into a parked car was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, San Bruno police said.
The crash was reported shortly before 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Crestmoor and Trenton drives in San Bruno, where police arrested Nicholas Christopher Pangilinan.
There were no injuries involved in the crash.
