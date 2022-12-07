An investigation is underway into a SamTrans bus that swerved into parked cars at the Serramonte Center parking lot Friday that resulted in injuries to four people, SamTrans officials said.
The collision occurred at 11:50 a.m. and resulted in four people going to San Francisco General Hospital. SamTrans officials said that one of the injured people was outside the bus while the other three were on it.
In a statement, SamTrans General Manager April Chan said the investigation was ongoing. SamTrans is working with authorities to determine what happened and to take necessary steps to prevent similar incidents.
“We are relieved that all of the individuals who were hospitalized as a result of the accident are recovering and have been discharged,” Chan said in a press release. “We continue to extend our support to them and their loved ones.”
SamTrans asked that anyone affected or with property damaged due to the incident call (650) 551-6188.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.