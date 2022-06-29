A Safeway grocery store clerk in Redwood City was strangled and threatened outside the store after trying to return back stolen items taken in a robbery, the San Mateo District Attorney’s Office said.
The store employee at the Sequoia Station Safeway went outside to follow a man who robbed the store of alcohol at around 9:45 p.m. The clerk found the alcohol outside and picked it up off the ground. However, Cody Washington, 18, is accused of being a short distance away after robbing the store and running over and strangling the clerk, and threatening to kill him for his actions, the DA’s Office said. The clerk ran back inside, and police were called. The clerk was able to identify Washington, and police arrested the 18-year-old. Washington allegedly also stole alcohol from the store previously in the evening without being caught, according to the DA’s Office.
Washington, who resides in Redwood City, went to court June 28 and pleaded not guilty. His next court date is July 11, and he remains in custody on $50,000 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.