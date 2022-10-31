Firefighters from North County Fire Authority battled a residential fire in Pacifica for 2 1/2 hours Sunday afternoon before getting it under control.
Fire officials responded at 3:22 p.m. to reports of a fire in a two-story duplex at 137 Hilton Way.
Firefighters entered the smoking structure through the front door, beginning a search and rescue operation, as well as simultaneously attacking the fire with hoses, the fire authority said in a statement.
Firefighters found no trapped tenants and attacked the “aggressive” fire, keeping flames from spreading and destroying the entire structure.
No injuries were reported. However, residents were displaced and receiving temporary housing arrangements through the Red Cross.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by North County Fire Authority Fire Prevention Services Division.
