A convicted sex offender living in a county-owned homeless housing complex in Redwood Shores has been relocated to new housing after nearby residents became aware and alarmed of his placement in the hotel-turned-shelter next door to a child care center.
The offender, 70-year-old Sanchez Heriberto Martinez, according to the state’s Megan’s Law website, has been known under a series of aliases including Herbert Martinez and Herbert Martinez Sanchez.
His last conviction was in 2000 for a subsequent felony. Since his release in 2010, he’s been required to inform the public of his sex offender status after previously being convicted for the continual sexual abuse of a child.
Martinez was placed in a senior housing site in Redwood Shores called Shores Landing. The site was previously known as the TownePlace Suites Hotel before being purchased by the county with part of a $33 million grant through the state’s Project Homekey program. The program aims to keep homeless residents off the street by turning hotels into permanent and transitional housing, stemming from a pandemic-induced program called Project Roomkey.
As with all tenants of Shores Landing and other county-owned shelters, Martinez was screened by the county and the site operator, nonprofit MidPen Housing. Officials with both agencies said that Martinez’s sexual crime convictions were not found during the background checks because they occurred more than seven years ago, the window of time typically used in screenings.
But residents soon discovered Martinez’s placement at the site directly next door to a child care center and alerted officials. Once aware, officials promised to investigate the issue and any possible resolutions. On Monday, Aug. 30, county spokesperson Michelle Durand said “the resident chose to move.” MidPen Housing spokesperson Tommy McDonald said he could not disclose where Martinez has been relocated or how the necessary parties were informed of the move.
“There’s a process to inform the community through private channels,” McDonald said. “We have to respect his privacy as well.”
