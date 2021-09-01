Editor,
In regards to your Aug. 31 article on Redwood Shores sex offender, when the county rushed a motel in Half Moon Bay with very limited time to dispute it, it assured the same. No sex offenders. The “motel” is located between a grade school and a junior high. I hope we have some diligent background checkers.
Mark Ramcke
Half Moon Bay
