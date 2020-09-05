A Redwood City transient was arrested Thursday for attempting to stab three San Mateo County Human Services Agency employees in San Carlos, said District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.
Lee Roy Parker, 44, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and commercial burglary. He’s in custody on $75,000 bail.
Deputies were dispatched to the HSA’s Vocational Rehabilitation Services center at 550 Quarry Road at 4:51 p.m. on a report of a man attempting to stab people, Wagstaffe said. Upon arrival, they found Parker with a folding pocketknife.
Earlier that day, Parker got upset with one of the employees because he thought that employee laughed at him, Wagstaffe said. He then allegedly went to the facility intending to stab that employee.
Parker entered the facility’s kitchen armed with a knife and yelled “where is he, he messed up my relationship,” Wagstaffe said. In the kitchen, Parker allegedly encountered three HSA employees — it’s unclear if the one he spoke with on the phone was among them — and attempted to stab them.
Parker prevented the employees from leaving the room and chased them around it before they were able to escape and call the police, Wagstaffe said. There were no injuries.
Parker was also cited and released in May for throwing a rock through the lobby door of the Best Western hotel in Redwood City, Wagstaffe said.
Parker’s next scheduled court appearance is Sept. 18.
