A Redwood City man was sentenced Friday to 33 years to life in prison for the molestation and murder of a toddler, San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said.
Daniel Contreras, 32, sexually molested and fatally beat to death a 17-month-old girl in 2015 after being left alone for the first time with his girlfriend’s daughter, the DA’s Office said. He then lied about the girl falling off a changing table, which an autopsy established his story was false, prosecutors said.
Wagstaffe said the mother, grandmother and grandfather of the victim were at the sentencing Friday and gave statements to the court about Contreras.
“They want him to spend the rest of his life in prison,” Wagstaffe said.
Scott Sherman, part of Contreras’ defense team, said the case took a long time because it started as a potential death penalty case before a deal was reached. A judge previously ruled that three separate confessions Contreras made to Redwood City law enforcement would be suppressed on Miranda rights grounds because Contreras asked for a lawyer and was not immediately provided one.
“I am glad that the case is over for both Mr. Contreras and the family of the victim,” Sherman said.
Sherman believes his client will work hard to be a better person and stated Contreras was not as bad as the worst thing he has ever done. He said the family’s statements were heard by everyone.
“I do think it was a powerful message,” Sherman said.
Contreras will serve a minimum of 33 years, with 25 years for first-degree murder and eight years for molestation. Contreras has close to six years credit for time served in county jail, and he will be eligible for a parole hearing in 27 years. However, Wagstaffe said the court made a statement on the nature of the horrendous crime and said Contreras should not benefit of any early parole. Contreras must also pay restitution of $21,785 and will now go to state prison. Contreras pleaded no contest March 18 to first-degree murder and child molestation charges after the defense and prosecution teams reached a resolution.
