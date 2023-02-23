Aldo Ricardo Sepulvedaperez, a 35-year-old Redwood City man, has been charged with four counts of child molestation.
The defendant was hired as a tutor to the victim who was 11 and 12 years old over the course of the 15 months the alleged crimes — including hugging, touching, showing sex films and use of sex toys — occurred, according to District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.
