A Redwood City man is behind bars on no bail status on accusations he attempted to stab his neighbor to death Monday afternoon, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Anthony Machuca, 22, is facing a potential life prison term if convicted of an attempted murder charge related to the Aug. 12 incident. Allegations that he used a knife and inflicted great bodily injury were also levied against Machuca when he appeared in court for arraignment Wednesday, according to prosecutors.
A resident of the 500 block of Flynn Avenue in Redwood City, Machuca is said to have been friendly with a 58-year-old neighbor when he went over to the man’s house Monday afternoon. Several other people were at the home when Machuca arrived, and he allegedly went into his neighbor’s garage with his neighbor and another person to get something, according to prosecutors.
Without provocation, Machuca allegedly pulled out a folding knife while the three of them were in the garage and stabbed his neighbor four or five times in the chest and abdomen. The man was rushed to the hospital, where he allegedly underwent surgery for internal injuries. He is expected to recover, according to prosecutors.
The county’s private defender program was appointed to Machuca’s case Wednesday and he is next expected to appear in court Aug. 21 for identification of counsel and entry of plea, according to prosecutors.
