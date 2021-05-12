A Redwood City man has been charged with allegedly breaking into the Redeemer Lutheran School and St. Michael Preschool in Redwood City and stealing $500, an iPad charger and food over two days last week, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Oscar Dario Banegas, 41, is accused of breaking into St. Michael on Hudson Street May 5 and stealing $500 and May 6 breaking into Redeemer Lutheran to steal the charger and food. Teachers at both schools noticed that their desks had been rummaged through and called the police. Video surveillance showed Banegas was the burglar, prosecutors said. Police found Banegas at Sequoia Station wearing the same clothing in the video and with the stolen charger, prosecutors said.
Banegas now faces five robbery or drug cases, and his next court date is May 20 for the preliminary hearing. His bail is $40,000, and he remains in custody.
