A Redwood City man was arrested Tuesday stemming from an April 21 incident in which he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, according to police.
The victim said she had been assaulted several times in their relationship and a warrant was issued. Detectives located the man, identified as Robert Poole, 37, driving a pickup truck and attempted to stop him. He fled the scene, driving recklessly and nearly striking detectives and their vehicle, according to police. More warrants were issued. On May 19, the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force located and apprehended Poole without incident in San Francisco. Poole was later booked into the San Mateo County Jail for the warrants, according to police
Anyone that may have additional information regarding these incidents is encouraged to contact Redwood City police Detective Matt Cydzik at (650) 780-7607 or the Redwood City Police Department’s Tip Line at (650) 780-7107.
