A project involving transportation improvements on Ralston Avenue in Belmont is nearing completion, city officials said Friday.
The work is taking place on Ralston Avenue between South Road and Alameda de las Pulgas and will enhance safety in the area. Work is about 75 percent complete and sidewalk work is 90 percent complete throughout the corridor, according to the city’s department of public works.
Sidewalks are being resurfaced, with more room for new bike lanes, and rapid flashing beacons have been installed at Chula Vista and just west of South Road to increase pedestrian safety, officials said.
The contractor anticipates completing new concrete sidewalks near Twin Pines Park by the end of February, according to city officials. The remaining work includes street asphalt patching and subsequent resurfacing from Twin Pines Park to Alameda de Las Pulgas.
The city is targeting this work to take place during spring or summer break when school is out to limit the impact on the traveling public and to minimize congestion on Ralston, officials said.
