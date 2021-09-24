Police in Pacifica are investigating a reported suspicious circumstance after a large amount of blood was found Wednesday.
On Wednesday at 8:28 a.m., officers with the Pacifica Police Department responded to an anonymous call about a person locating a large quantity of what appeared to be blood at the Grace McCarthy Vista Point at 400 Sharp Park Road.
Responding officers did not locate any subjects in the area but did find a quantity of blood consistent with a significant injury, police said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Pacifica Police Department at (650) 738-7314.
