Police in Daly City are asking for the public’s help to find a suspect who burglarized one car on Saturday morning, before then carjacking another vehicle.
According to police, around 6:40 a.m., the suspect burglarized a vehicle on Polaris Way, located just near the city’s border with San Francisco.
Shortly after, he then carjacked a vehicle on nearby Canyon Drive, police said.
Police have released a surveillance image of the suspect and the vehicle he was in when he committed the burglary in hopes someone can recognize him.
The suspect was seen wearing red pants and a red hooded sweatshirt with the San Francisco 49ers logo on the front.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Daly City Police Department at (650) 991-8119 and refer to case number 21004765.
