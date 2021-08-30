BCN-20210830-BURGLARY-SUSPECT-01.jpg

Police in Daly City are asking for the public’s help to find a suspect who burglarized one car on Saturday morning, before then carjacking another vehicle.

BCN-20210830-BURGLARY-SUSPECT-03.jpg

According to police, around 6:40 a.m., the suspect burglarized a vehicle on Polaris Way, located just near the city’s border with San Francisco.

Shortly after, he then carjacked a vehicle on nearby Canyon Drive, police said.

Police have released a surveillance image of the suspect and the vehicle he was in when he committed the burglary in hopes someone can recognize him.

BCN-20210830-BURGLARY-SUSPECT-02.jpg

The suspect was seen wearing red pants and a red hooded sweatshirt with the San Francisco 49ers logo on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Daly City Police Department at (650) 991-8119 and refer to case number 21004765.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription